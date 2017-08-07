Anti-doping training for SA regional anti-doping organization

Representatives from the five member countries of the South Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organization (SA-RADO) -Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka- attended a training on anti-doping.

The training, which ended August 4 in Thimphu, focused on Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV). They were taught ways to deal efficiently with athletes who violate anti-doping rules.

“The athletes will be confronted for the violation but they will also have the opportunity to give their reasons, to be heard, to have a lawyer, to understand what they are being accused of,” said Thomas Delaye-Fortin, a Legal Manager with Badminton World Federation.

“If an athlete is found guilty of doping, they will usually receive a period of suspension from the sport authoritarians. Suspension, they can be long, and they can be life time in very serious cases. Usually, it can be for three or four years,” he added.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has recognized ten ADRVs, which includes possession of a prohibited substance, trafficking or attempted trafficking in of any prohibited substances.

The participants also called for a need to scale up anti-doping activities, including conducting advocacy campaigns and tests, in the member countries.