Paro police investigate suspected gold smuggling case

Aug 5, 2017

Four men are in Paro police custody after they were arrested for a suspected gold smuggling case.

The men were arrested from Tsento on the night of June 14 following a tip off.

Two of the four men are suspected of having smuggled six kilograms of gold from China. They were meeting the other two suspects to hand over the gold to them when the police caught them.