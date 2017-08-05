Sarpang DT turns down mining proposal

Aug 5, 2017

The members of Sarpang Dzongkhag Tshogdu (DT) on Thursday rejected a proposal for quartzite mining submitted by two contractors based in Gelegphu.

The contractors submitted the proposal last year expressing their interest to extract quartzite from a site in Pharkey in Dekiling Gewog.

Dekiling Gup, on behalf of the 18 households in Ratey and Tinkurney, proposed that the proposal be approved as the contractors had promised jobs, road and bridge in their communities.

But the majority of the DT members were not in favour of it. They rejected the proposal on the grounds that it would adversely impact the environment in the long run. They fear it would also have undesirable impacts on villages close to the proposed mining site.

“Mining has caused us great damage in the past,” said Ugyen Wangchuk, the Gelegphu Gup. “The mining at Pholari left undesirable impacts in Shetikhari and Dowlakhola.”

“The impact would be greater in Dekiling as the rocks are at the water source,” said Sangay Tshering, the Gup of Chhuzergang.

Also, the Dzongkhag Environment Committee member carried out detailed site verification last year after receiving the proposal. The site was found to be not feasible for mining, and the report was presented at the last DT meeting.

The DT then directed its members to visit the site for in depth verification. As directed by the meeting, the members assessed the site and concluded that while the quarry would benefit the communities in terms of infrastructure development, it will have a huge negative impact on the nearby villages, the Jimiling Police Training Centre and the environment.