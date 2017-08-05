4 more airline crew members tests positive for drugs

Aug 5, 2017

Four more airline crew members have tested positive for drugs in the recent test conducted by the Bhutan Civil Aviation Authority.

Of the four, three are crew members of the two airlines, Drukair and Bhutan Airlines, and the other is a pilot of the Bhutan Helicopter Services Limited (BHSL).

At the Meet the Press session yesterday, the Information and Communications minister, DN Dhungyel, shared that so far the civil aviation authority has conducted drug tests on 186 employees of the two airlines.

Meanwhile, two of the three crew members, who were grounded after they tested positive for use of psychoactive substance during the first drug test, will be reinstated to their position shortly.