Labour ministry to recruit more English teachers for monastic schools

Aug 5, 2017

English is now a part of curriculum in many monastic schools in the country. With more such schools embracing English language, the labour ministry plans to recruit 200 more English teachers in the financial year 2017-2018.

In the last financial year, the ministry recruited 17 English teachers for 14 monastic schools and institutions.

The labour ministry’s Chief Employment Officer, Ugyen Tenzin, said English proficiency is becoming increasingly important in a globalized world. “The world is taking interest in Bhutan’s unique culture and traditions, which are rooted in Buddhism,” he said.

“It is important to be able to communicate in English, to explain the richness of our culture and tradition to the visitors from outside.”

The principal of Dechen Phodrang Monastery in Thimphu, Rinchen Cheozang, says learning English helps not only in communicating with tourists but also in bridging the knowledge gap. “It will help us adapt to the information age,” he said.

His school is one of the 14 monastic schools that have English as part of its curriculum. Today, the monastery has two English teachers.

The monks at the Dechen Phodrang monastery shared that having command of English language makes a world of difference. “The basics of the English language that we were taught helps when we visit banks and hospitals,” said Tenzin Chophel.

The minimum qualification required for the post of an English teacher for monastic schools is class 12 pass certificate. They will be paid a monthly salary of Nu 12,000. Those with a university degree would receive Nu 15,000. The labour ministry will provide the teachers’ salary under the direct employment scheme for two years.

The ministry is yet to announce the vacancies. They are still in the process of compiling the number of English teachers required. According to 2016 statistical book, there are currently 388 monastic institutions spread across the country.