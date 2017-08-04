Lhuentse’s 3 Gewogs receive domestic LPG cylinders

Aug 4, 2017

Some 235 households in Lhuentse’s three Gewogs of Gangzur, Khoma and Maenbi received domestic Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

It is part of Economic Affairs Ministry’s scheme to distribute cooking gas to the rural households based on their socio-economic conditions.

Economic Affairs Minister Lekey Dorji launched the supply of the domestic LPG cylinders on Tuesday.

This is the second phase of LPG distribution in Lhuentse. The first one was distributed in February this year.

Local residents who received the cooking gas are happy that it will save their time, reduce cost and reduce firewood consumption.

“After a day’s hard work, when there is no power supply famers get irked. I am hopeful that all our problems would be solved now,” said the Tshogpa of Kyidloong_Somshing Chiwog, Sonam Lhamo.

“We can maintain cleanliness when we use LPG cylinder,” added another villager Namgay Wangchuk of Thimyul village. “Use of traditional oven in the kitchen makes the utensils dirty because of the smoke and we cannot maintain hygiene,” he added.

So far, Ministry of Economic Affairs completed distributing domestic LPG cylinders to five Gewogs in Lhuentse. The remaining two Gewogs of Dungkar and Minjey are yet to receive in the next phase.