First batch of ISM graduates

Aug 4, 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo conferred Tashi Lekdhar to the first batch of graduates of the Institute of Science of Mind (ISM), today, at Kuenselphodrang in Thimphu.

Thirteen students graduated with bachelors degree in intense Buddhist studies. Currently there are hundred and thirty-three students pursuing the course.

The institute at Simtokha was established in 2014 by Zhung Dratshang.