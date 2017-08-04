Kosphu villagers to have drinking water supply at their doorstep

Aug 4, 2017

It will not be long before the households of Kosphu in Lumang Gewog in Trashigang will have running water taps at their doorsteps. The water supply works, as part of the Rural Water Supply Scheme, are currently underway.

As Dil Kumar gathers his empty containers in a basket to fetch water, he knows the task is not going to be tedious as it used to be. The water supply has reached above the village which is about 15 minutes walk from his house. Earlier, along with his fellow villagers, the 63-year-old had to walk for anout two hours to fetch water from the nearest source.

“We hope to we don’t any problem related to water once the water reservoir is constructed in our village,” added Dil Kumar.

Other villagers are hoping that they receive taped water supply at their doorstep in coming days.

“When our children go to school, we have to wake up early in the morning and fetch water. It would be convenient to have water supply right outside individual homes,” said Dawa Dema.

The Lumang Gewog’s Gup, Wangdi said works are in progress to connect individual houses to the main water supply chain.

“We tried to supply the water earlier but at that time there was not much force. So we had to change the pipes. In between, the rainy season started. If the rain stops, we will begin the work in a week or two’s time. We have the materials ready,” added the Gup.

Once complete, the supply scheme, worth nu 2.9 M will benefit over 20 households in the village.