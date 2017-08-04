Land Commission launches e-Citizen portal

Aug 4, 2017

Transactions of lands and buildings in urban areas is now just a click away. The National Land Commission officially launched the e-Citzen portal today.

The service will enable people to carry out transaction of lands and buildings online. It can be assessed through the website of the National Land Commission Secretariat.

“With e-Citizen portal, people do not need to go from office to office to get a particular property transacted. They can do it online and track transaction status until the work is all done,” said Tenzin Namgay, the Director of the Department of Land Administration.

The e-Citizen portal will also help in preventing double mortgaging of plots and illegal transaction of mortgaged properties.

“Just now, when people mortgage property and avail loan from a bank, it has to verify lag-tharm with Chazha-tharm that is kept with the thromde office,” added the Director. ” With the e-Citizen portal, a financial institution will be able to find out if the property is already mortgaged with other banks.”

The e-Citizen portal, on a pilot basis, has already been implemented in Thimphu, Punakha, Chhukha, and Wangdue Phodrang since October last year. Till now over 200 transactions have been completed and over 500 are under process. Following today’s launch, the online service will be rolled out to remaining Thromdes.