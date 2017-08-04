Two ministries sign APA for FYI 2017-18

Aug 4, 2017

Improving public transport services is one of the many targets of Information and Communications Ministry has set as part of its Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with the government. The ministry signed the accord with the Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu today.

The APA is for the fiscal year 2017-18. Other targets of the ministry include making air transport affordable and increasing access to IT services among others. Last fiscal year, the ministry achieved 96 per cent of its targets set.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs also signed its Annual Performance Agreement with Lyonchhen. It’s achievements in the last fiscal year include renovation of around 3,000 chortens and construction of four dzongs in Pema Gatshel, Sarpang, Wangdue Phodrang and Paro, which today, are in progress.Around 8,000 people also received citizenship.

The agreement is the last of its kind for the 11th Five Year Plan period.