Bhutan Foundation donates emergency medical training equipment

Aug 4, 2017

Bhutan Foundation handed over emergency medical training equipment and resources worth of Nu 1.8m to the Health Ministry yesterday.

It includes training manuals and equipment such as adult and child, and neonatal manikins that can be used for training of health workers in resuscitation, intubation, and birth stimulations. Health Ministry will distribute this equipment to Jigme Dorji Wangchuk National Referral Hospital, Monggar Regional Referral Hospital and Gelegphu Central Regional Referral Hospital.

Health officials said the emergency medical training facilities will further strengthen the country’s emergency medical preparedness system.

“This module and equipment will be used for training of our health workers during the emergency management of patients. Other advantage of having this model is that this will improve the quality of training that we provide to our health professionals,” said the Director General of Department of Medical Services, Dr. Pandup Tshering.

Since 2009, Bhutan Foundation has been remarkably making contributions in terms of training doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, nuns and taxi drivers among others. Till date, the foundation has granted Nu 40m to help build capacity of health professionals in the country.

Bhutan Foundation is an international Non-Governmental Organisation and focuses on enabling people of Bhutan to reach their full potential by developing local capacity and facilitating global support.