Poor cordyceps collection in Trashi Yangtse and Lhuentse

Aug 4, 2017

Corydcep collectors in Trashi Yangtse and Lhuentse are irked with dwindling quality and quantity of the cordyceps every year.

This year, only about a kilogram of cordycep were collected by over hundred collectors from the two districts. Last year, about two kilograms of cordycep were collected.

During the auction at Boomdeling Gewog office on August 1, the highest price fetched was Nu 610,000 for a kilogram. The lowest price was Nu 180,000.

A few collectors from Khoma in Lhuentse even withdrew the cordyceps from auctioning as they did not get the desired amount. One of the collectors demanded Nu 900,000 for a kilogram.

Boomdeling in Trashi Yangtse and Khoma in Lhuentse are the two places under Boomdeling Wildlife Sanctuary where people collect the fungus.

“This year I went to collect the fungus with a lot of expectation as the quality was not good last year, ” said Gyembo Dorji of Boomdeling in Trashi Yangtse. “May be because we went to collect the fungus quite early this year, the fungus were all small,” he added hoping that the collect will be better next season.

“We are not happy with the harvest this time,” said another collector, Sonam Phuntsho, from Khoma in Lhuentse.

Boomdeling Wildlife Sanctuary officials said the poor quality of the fungus is because the collectors do not dry the fungus properly as it needs good care. Increasing number of collectors have also added to the decrease in quantity according to the officials.

Cordyceps are usually collected during the month of June and July. It is one of the important source of income for the highlanders.