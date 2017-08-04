Bhutan Livestock Development Corporation comes into being

Aug 4, 2017

A new stated owned enterprise named Bhutan Livestock Development Corporation Limited (BLDCL) was opened in Thimphu yesterday. Its role will be to boost livestock production in the country and reduce imports of livestock products.

Bhutan had trade in livestock products such as cheese, butter, milk and other dairy items largely from India which amounted to over Nu 2 B last year.

“Instead we can use this money to work towards producing livestock products and become self sufficient in terms of livestock products,” said the Agriculture Minister, Yeshey Dorji.

The BLDCL will now support the Department of Livestock in production, supply and marketing of livestock products. It is the third SoE under the initiative of Agriculture and Forests Ministry and Finance Ministry.