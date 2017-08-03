Phuentshogling City FC loses against Thimphu FC

Aug 3, 2017

In the ongoing National Football League, Thimphu Football Club (FC) thrashed Phuentshogling City Football Club (FC) with 9-0 goals.

Despite playing in their home ground, Phuentshogling City FC lost the game.

Thimphu FC is now placed in the third position while Transport United FC is in the first position and Thimphu City FC in the second.

However Phuentshogling City FC trails behind any other teams playing in the league.