Vehicle loan ceiling reduced to 30%

Aug 3, 2017

Beginning this month, people availing loans from banks to buy cars will now only get 30 per cent of the total cost of the vehicle. This is 20 per cent less from the earlier vehicle loan ceiling of 50 per cent.

This comes after the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) issued a directive on the revised Motor Vehicle Loan to all financial institutions for strict compliance from August 1.

The banks will now provide only 30 per cent irrespective of the value of the vehicles. Earlier, the banks provided 50 per cent if the price of the vehicles exceeded Nu 800,000 and 60 per cent for cars that cost lesser.

The country’s central bank says the vehicle loan ceiling is being lowered to reduce the number of cars being imported into the country. This is to help ease the growing traffic congestion. It is also to prevent further worsening of Indian Rupee (INR) trade deficit and reserves.

“Considering the huge surge in the vehicle imports in the last 12 months, which cost the country over Rs 2bn, there is need to tighten access to credit for purchase of personal vehicles,” said Dasho Penjore, the RMA Governor.

“Therefore, RMA changed its macro prudential norm on Loan to Value or LTV to 30 per cent from 50 per cent.”

The central bank Governor added that the recent application of tax reforms called Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India might impact vehicle imports. “The import of cars to Bhutan is exempted from GST, meaning car costs would fall, which may increase car imports to Bhutan, further worsening our INR trade deficit and reserves,” he said.

This, he said, will result in increased traffic congestion. Considering these impacts, he added, there is a call for both monetary and fiscal measures to contain the import of cars. “Additional fiscal measures to our monetary measures may come soon considering the macro-economic risks. However, the measures may change if the conditions change,” added the governor.

The RMA’s Board of Directors approved the revised Motor Vehicle Loan at its 137th board meeting.