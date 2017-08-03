2 rescued from river, another 2 arrested for car damage in separate incidents

Aug 3, 2017

Police in Paro rescued two men who were stranded in Pachhu yesterday. The men told police that they were fishing when the river swelled and left them trapped.

Their friends called police around 1 am to inform about the incident, which took place in Baangdey. Police then sought the help of the RBA personnel. The men, both construction labourers, were pulled to safety around 7:30 am. Both of them are in police custody.

In a separate incident, Paro Police have detained another two men for their suspected involvement in the damage of four vehicles parked in Paro town.

The men, in their statement to the police, said they were drunk. Police said the two, one aged 30 and the other 20-years-old, had used stones to smash the windshields and windows of the cars that were parked in the town.

The incident happened around 2 am yesterday. Nothing has been stolen from the cars though.