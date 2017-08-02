Regional workshop to improve trade in Asia-Pacific region begins

A three-day regional workshop for least developed countries on improving the trade in the Asia -Pacific region is currently underway in the capital.

The 2030 agenda recognizes the importance of trade for Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs.

The workshop in next two days will identify relevant and feasible policy options that can help address the emerging global challenges that may impact utilization of trade as a means of implementation of the Agenda 2030. It will also discuss and review the state of data availability with respect to the trade related targets and indicators.

The workshop will touch on various topics related to trade, investment, e-commerce, Least Developed Countries graduation among others.

It is being organized by the Department of Trade in association with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP).