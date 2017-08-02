Kanjur oral transmission at Kuensel Phodrang begins

Aug 2, 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo is presiding over the oral transmission of Kanjur at the Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu. The three-month long oral transmission of Kanjur began today.

Kanjur is a set of Holy Scriptures, containing teachings and precepts of the Lord Buddha.

Thousands of devotees, including monks from across the country, are attending the oral transmission, which is being held for the peace and wellbeing of all sentient beings.

“I am praying for the long life of His Holiness the Je Khenpo and our beloved Kings,” said Pem Tshering, a devotee. “I am also praying for the continued peace and prosperity under their benevolent leadership and for peace to prevail all over the world.”

This is the fourth time His Holiness the Je Khenpo’s is presiding over the oral transmission of Kanjur to the devotees.

The Central Monastic Body in collaboration with Nyingma Choedey Lhentshog, is organising the religious ceremony.