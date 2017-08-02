Not all aware of their role in breastfeeding, say health specialists

While many understand and recognise the importance of breastfeeding, not everyone is on the same page when it comes to understanding the role many, including the father and workplace supervisors, can play in supporting child breastfeeding.

This week, as the country marks the World Breastfeeding Week, doctors and other health staff are once again raising awareness on the importance of exclusively breastfeeding infants for the first six months.

Health specialists say breastfeeding is not only the sole responsibility of the mothers. For instance, can a man breastfeed his baby? No, technically. But obliquely he can. That is if a man gives his wife the time and space to breastfeed, then he is too breastfeeding his baby.

“I feel, as a father, it is important to help our spouse with the household chores,” said Phurba Dorji, a Thimphu resident. “By doing so, we are giving our wives the time to feed babies.”

Talking about the role that work supervisors can play, Dr. Pelgay Jamyang, a Health Specialist with the Community Health Department of the National Referral Hospital said they, too, have an equally important roles to play.

“When the leaders at the work places are not well informed about breastfeeding, the working mothers may not get that due space to adequately breastfeed,” he said.

Likewise, health specialists say family members, policy makers and organizations, too, have important roles to play in enabling mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies.