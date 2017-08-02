Gasa’s effort to supply organic vegetables to high-end hotels looks bleak

Aug 2, 2017

Gasa Dzongkhag’s attempt to supply organic vegetables to hotels in Thimphu could not succeed as the hotels who had earlier promised to buy their vegetables have now reduced their demand. A few have completely dropped out of the agreement.

In February 9, this year, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the first ever certified organic farmers group, Rangzhin Sanam Detshen of Gasa and 11 high-end hotels in Thimphu, agreeing to supply organic garlic, carrots and potatoes to the hotels.

Today, 3 of the 11 hotels have backed out, while the remaining eight have reduced their purchases.

Led by Gasa Dzongda, the Dzongkhag’s organic vegetable growing team met with representatives of the hotels in Thimphu yesterday. The meeting was aimed at making an appeal with the hoteliers to honour the MoU they had signed earlier this year. As per the MoU, the hotels will buy Gasa’s organically grown vegetables for a year. Prices and quantities were pre-settled.

“They say it’s because of the lean season, starting from June till August. And the mismatch happened because when we did the actual projection for the demand, I think they overlooked this lean season,” said Gasa Dzongda Dorji Dhradhul. “So whatever demand they had given to us was actually meant for the high season.”

The Dzongda said since they started their weekly supply of vegetables from June, only around 3,000 kilograms of vegetables were purchased. It was initially projected to around 23000 kilograms. He added while they can sell off the surplus to the public and other buyers, they are still requesting the hoteliers to purchase them.

“Our intent is not just to do this one time business, just to sell whatever we produce,” he said. ” Because if that’s the objective, we could easily bring our produce and sell it at the Thimphu Farmer’s market. But we are not doing this because we have signed this MoU.”

The Dzongda shared they want to set a good example and start a trend which would help in nation-building. The project is a part of Gasa’s Good to Great Gasa vision towards achieving self-reliance.