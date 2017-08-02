Graduates of SMU affiliated colleges more worried

Aug 2, 2017

The Bhutanese students who recently graduated from colleges affiliated to Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) in India have been left more worried after the government said it is not in a position to help in regards to the change in the mode of education by their colleges.

The SMU started reflecting the mode of education of the colleges affiliated to it as distance learning since last year. This has put the career prospects of many Bhutanese students in jeopardy. Distance learning mode means they are not eligible to sit for the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE). They also cannot contest in the parliamentary elections.

In April, the government assured them that it will discuss the issue with relevant agencies to see if their certificates could be accepted for BCSE and elections. But their hopes were short lived. The government recently said it is not in a position to help.

“At a meet the press session in April, Lyonchhen assured us the government’s full support,” said Kinzang Thinley, a graduate of Six Sigma Educom College, in Shillong.

“However, after waiting for three months, the prime minister said getting us considered as regular graduates is against the law and that it would mean the government is being corrupt.”

Sonam Jamtsho, who graduated from BMC, another college affiliated to SMU, said the government and the education ministry are not bothered about the plight of thousands of affected Bhutanese students.

“We are deeply concerned but at the same time we are hopeful the government will come up with a decision to validate our certificates so that we can sit for the BCSE, participate in elections, join other institutions and opt for further studies,” he said.

The dejected students say their future looks bleak with some private firms already rejecting their job applications on the same grounds. “I have friends who had applied in private firms and got rejected because it was reflected on the documents that SMU University’s mode of education is distance learning,” said a graduate of BMC.

He added that it is important for the relevant officials in Bhutan to consider that there was no problem until 2015. “We had seniors who sat for BCSE and are now serving as civil servants. But now we cannot apply anywhere with our degree certificates,” said Namgay Wangchuk.

He also shared that they were registered as regular students with the Department of Adult and Higher Education (DAHE). “The Bhutanese Student Association continued to receive funds from DAHE until 2016.”

Some are angry and are accusing the education ministry of not doing a proper job in scrutinizing the colleges before bringing them to the fair.

“Everyone knows that the education fair is held every year where thousands of high school graduates gather and learn about different universities all over the world,” said Yojana Gurung.

She added that the ministry, in the first place, should not have allowed universities offering non-formal degree courses to take part in the education fairs. “They should have collected proper information about the universities taking part in the fair instead of risking the future of the youths,” added Yojana Gurung.

The Department of Adult and Higher Education, meanwhile, says there is nothing it can do to help but to stick by the rule. But the students are hoping against hope that the education ministry would come to their rescue.