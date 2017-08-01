Courts receive petition from convicts in SP+ cases

Aug 1, 2017

Following the supreme court’s judgment on the first Spasmo Proxyvon Plus (SP+) case in the country, some courts in the country have now started receiving petitions from people convicted so far for illegal possession or trafficking of SP+ drugs.

The Supreme Court last Wednesday passed the judgement in SP+ cases allowing the convicts to pay Thrimthue in lieu of imprisonment. It states that the content of SP+, tramadol, is not categorised as a controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Act of Bhutan 2015.

As of today, the High Court received four petitions while Phuentshogling Dungkhag Court received a few. Monggar court received one case.

The supreme court also issued an order to various courts last Friday to deal the SP+ drug case as per the Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Act of Bhutan 2015 with effect from July 27 this year.