Slow pace of blacktopping farm road worries farmers in Saephu

Aug 1, 2017

People of Saephu Gewog and the gewog officials in Wangdue Phodrang are worried regarding the slow progress of blacktopping their farm road.

Villagers said the blacktopping was approved by the Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay during his gewog visit last year. It was approved after realising the multitude of benefits the blacktopped road would bring to the villagers.

The 7.1 kilometres of farm road starts from Chagzam until Loobzur and provides motor-able connectivity to some six villages under Saephu Gewog.

The gewog administration floated tenders in October last year. However, up till now, nothing substantial has been done. Residents shared their concerns that works might not complete on time due to weather adversities especially in winter.

“Contractor has brought the machine at the site and they were supposed to start the work by January this year but still not much progress has been achieved,” said a resident named Dophu.

Saephu Gup, Rinchen Penjor said in February, the gewog office wrote to the contractor to expedite the construction works as during monsoon and winter seasons, works might have to be stalled due to unfavourable weather.

“Later a letter was also sent to the Dzongkhag Administration and it informed the contractor to start the work by 25thJune. He came to the site along with the machine, but still there is no progress,” he added.

Saephu Gup further went on saying that the budget for blacktopping work is being used from small development project which is for two years and if the work doesn’t wind up on the stipulated time, perhaps fund has to be returned to the dzongkhag.

Instead of Gewog Centre road (GC), the Chagzam-Loobzur farmroad was chosen to be blacktopped since the GC road is part of Trongsa-Wangdue highway.

However, BBS learned from the contractor that blacktopping the road has been stopped until rainy reason is over. After that, contractor plans to resume the work and finish it within the contract period which still has one more year to go.