Seismic stations installed in the country

Aug 1, 2017

Bhutan will no longer have to depend on international seismic stations to gather information as and when earthquake hits the country.

The Department of Geology and Mines under the Ministry of Economic Affairs has recently installed six seismic stations and 20 intensity metres in the country. The stations will provide information about the location and the magnitudes of the quake while the intensity metres will figure out the severity of the tremor felt in various locations. It can also be used for post-earthquake planning.

The facilities have been installed under the Japan Policy and Human Resource Development Grant for Improving Resilience to Seismic Risk Project. It will monitor and help understand the seismic risk in the country and provide reliable information for better preparedness.

It will also serve as base data for the scientific purposes and documentation of earthquake incidences in the country. The Department of Geology and Mines will monitor the system.

The four year project was implemented under the Japan Policy and Human Resource Development Grant for Improving Resilience to Seismic Risk Project. It officially closed yesterday.

The project also included formulation of Post Earthquake Guidelines, Non-Structural Mitigation Manual for Schools and Workshops on Disaster Risk Reduction implemented by different agencies.