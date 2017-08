Tshechen-Ling Lhakhang’s sertog consecrated

Aug 1, 2017

His Eminence Namkhai Nyingpo Rimpoche consecrated the newly installed sertog or the golden pinnacle for the Tshechen-Ling Lhakhang in Changzamtok, Thimphu yesterday.

The lhakhang was built in 1986 by private individuals.

Devotees, who gathered for the consecration received Drubthob Thathong Gyalpo’s long life blessing from Namkhai Nyingpo Rimpoche.