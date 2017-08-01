Boost for health services in Dorokha Drungkhag

With the strategy to improve health services, the government has upgraded Grade 2 BHU in Dophuchen Gewog under Dorokha Drungkhag in Samtse to grade 1 recently.

Villagers of Dophuchen and two other gewogs: Duenchhukha and Doomtoed under the drungkhag are happy and brimming with hope that they will now get better healthcare. People are also pleased to know that the Grade 1 BHU will soon be manned by a medical doctor along with few other health staff.

Previously, the BHU had no medical doctor since it was not entitled for one.

“Earlier, the BHU did not have enough beds for patients and some even had to sleep on floors. But now, the upgraded BHU has enough beds and we are happy that we no longer have to travel to Samtse hospital,” said one of locals, Chandra Prasad Mishra.

Once the medical doctor joins the BHU, people there do not have to travel to Samtse when there are severe medical cases. The health centre will also benefit people of some remote villages in Haa.

The Dungkhag Administration Office took over a year to complete the improvement works of the BHU and the total amount invested in the project was Nu 10.5 M. Including the upgraded BHU Grade 1, Dorokha Drungkhag has four Basic Health Units catering to over 9000 residents.