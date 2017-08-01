Forest Rangers honoured at World Ranger Day

Aug 1, 2017

To recognise the roles played by the forest rangers in conserving country’s natural heritage, the Department of Forests and Park Services celebrated the first World Ranger Day in the capital yesterday.

Certificates of appreciation were awarded to foresters who have been serving in the forest department for more than 30 years.

Passang Tshering, 65, was one of them. He was recognized for his 38 years of dedicated service to the department. He said he was overjoyed to receive such an award from the Prime Minister. “I feel very proud of myself today and I am extremely happy as well,” said the retired ranger. “Receiving such a recognition makes me feel very fortunate,” he added.

The Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay highlighted the important roles played by the forest rangers in protecting the country’s natural heritage.

“They are the ones who protect the border areas and curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade,” said the Prime Minister. “While taking care of the nation’s security, some of the rangers have even lost their lives.”Therefore, it is very important to be grateful to them for the sacrifices they made while protecting the country’s natural heritage.”

Along with the recognition, tributes were paid to those rangers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The Department of Forests and Park Services also launched its membership to the International Ranger Federation (IRF), a non-profit organisation. IRF help rangers from around the world to share their successes and failures in protecting the world’s heritage.

Later, exhibition stalls were opened to showcase the diverse roles played by the department in preserving the country’s natural resources. The exhibition will remain open till tomorrow at the Centenary Park in Changlimithang.

The day was also observed in Pema Gatshel. Officials from Territorial Range Office lit thousand butter lamps and planted trees at Yongla Gonpa. Certificates were also awarded to the best community forest and honoured the best employee.