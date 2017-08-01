2 killed in two separate car accidents

Aug 1, 2017

The Gewog Agriculture Extension Officer of Tsirang Toe succumbed to injuries after he was referred to the National Referral Hospital in Thimphu.

He was travelling, along with another man, from Tsirang Toe to Damphu Sunday evening when the accident took place.

In Monggar, a five-year-old girl died on the spot, when a Bolero went off the road at Khalangzi Sunday evening. The four other passengers escaped with minor injuries and are said to be in stable condition.

They were travelling to Monggar from Thridangbi, at the time of the accident.