Contractor accuses PCAL of bidding rule breach

Jun 11, 2017

A contractor is accusing the management of the Penden Cement Authority Limited (PCAL) of flouting bidding rules.

The contractor said the PCAL management invited bids to hire excavators in February in which he took part. But the management, he said, decided to go for another round of bidding process.

Unhappy with the decision, he says he did not take part in the second bidding process. “Without any explanation, the management went on with the re-tender,” said the contractor. “If the management felt the quote was high, they could have called us to negotiate.”

The contractor also said the tender notification clearly stated that the excavators should be of 2012 or later models. “But they have hired 2008 model machines also,” he said.

“In the first bidding process, the tender committee made us to produce many documents. This did not happen in the second round,” said the contractor.

The PCAL management, however, denies all allegations. It maintains that the contractors were made to produce all required documents.

The management says that of the two excavators it had hired, one is a 2015 model and the other a 2012 model.

The 2012 model excavator is currently replaced by a 2011 model due to maintenance issues.