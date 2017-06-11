Search for men missing after accident continues

A search team of about 300 people, comprising police, local people and Dzongkhag officials, are still searching for two men missing after an accident in Trashi Yangtse.

The Bolero they were travelling in plunged into Kholongchu yesterday afternoon.

The accident took place at Khorlung between Gomkora and Chhazam. One of the missing men is a teacher in Jamkhar. The driver of Bolero is also from Jamkhar.

The cause of the accident is not known.