Dwindling egg market worries Berti farmers

Jun 11, 2017

Poultry farming is turning out to be an unprofitable business with egg prices in the market dropping as supply grows. In Berti village of Trong Gewog in Zhemgang, the struggle has more to do with finding a market.

The poultry farmers in the village say the future looks bleak. Pema Choden has over a thousand chickens in her poultry farm.

She collects about five cartons of eggs every day but struggles to sell them. “I can’t even sell a carton in a day,” said Pema Choden.

“In summer, you have to sell the eggs within a week or they go bad and it’s a loss for us,” she added. “Sometimes, it’s hard to even recover the feed expenses.”

Ugyen Dema, another commercial poultry farmer in Berti, says she had to often sell eggs on credit because of the shrinking market. “The problem is that they don’t pay for a long time, which affects my business,” shared Ugyen Dema.

The constant rise in the price of chicken feed, on the other hand, is making the matter worse. “While the egg prices keep falling, the cost of Karma Feed keeps shooting up,” said Karchung, another poultry farmer.

“There are too many people selling eggs. People from Gelegphu and Sarpang bring their eggs here and sell at a cheaper price,” he added. This, Karchung said, is eating into their profits.

“It would help if the livestock officials restrict people from other dzongkhags from bringing their eggs here,” said Karchung.

But this is something the livestock officials cannot do. “What we can do is look for alternative solutions,” said Ugyen Lhendup, the Dzongkhag Livestock Officer. “We are working with the agriculture ministry to address the issue,” he added.

There are five commercial poultry farms in Zhemgang as of now. Berty Community Poultry Group is the Dzongkhag’s first-ever poultry farming group. It was formed in 2010.