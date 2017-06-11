Sangay Tsheltrim, Damcho Zam win at 9th bodybuilding championship

Jun 11, 2017

Sangay Tsheltrim has won the Mr. Bhutan 2017 title, while Damcho Zam, a mother of three, came first in the women’s category at the 9th National Bodybuilding Championship.

The championship was held in Thimphu yesterday.

Sangay Tsheltrim defeated twelve other competitors to bag the title. In the women’s category, there were only three contestants this time.

A panel of seven experts judged the participants based on their body mass, definition, proportion and symmetry. The participants also received points for their stage presentation skills.

Sangay Tsheltrim urged the youth to focus on being fit and healthy. “It is about your body and health,” said Mr. Bhutan. “So please avoid smoking, taking drugs and alcohol and also avoid modern lifestyle, which is very unhealthy,” he added.

Damcho Zam had the same message to share. “Usually, men look down and discourage women from going to gym,” she said. “They say we go to gym for nothing. We do gain a lot actually. It keeps us fit and healthy and what can be more precious than that,” she added. “I urge everyone to adopt fitness as a lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, Sangay Tsheltrim is representing Bhutan at the World Bodybuilding Championship, which is to be held in Mongolia in October.

Sangay Tsheltrim did the country proud at the 50th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship last year. He bagged gold in the athletic physique category.

He also won gold in the same category at the 49th Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Uzbekistan in 2015.