Man receives 7 years for drug trafficking

Jun 10, 2017

The Trashigang District Court has sentenced a-37-year-old man to seven years in prison for illicit trafficking of controlled substances.

The imprisonment is non-bailable. The court passed the verdict this week.

The man has appealed to the court to send him to a rehabilitation center, which the court turned down. This is because only those convicts who are awarded a jail term of less than three years are eligible to seek rehabilitation.