Khuruthang facing its worst-ever drinking water crisis

Jun 10, 2017

The residents of Khuruthang are fuming as they struggle to cope with what is being described as the town’s worst-ever drinking water shortage in over a decade or so.

The problem of drinking water scarcity in the town is not new. Geeta Rai has lived in Khuruthang for 17 years now. She says the water problem persisted through the years with no solution in sight.

The crisis, she says, is at its worst this year. “We have been receiving water only for half an hour a day, which is not adequate at all,” said Geeta Rai. “I have also been telling friends and families not to visit because there is no water at home,” she added.

The problem is so acute, so much so that some landlords had to ask their tenants to vacate.

It is no better for businesses particularly hotels. The water supply dictates their daily business. On worse days, the hotels are forced to remain closed, sometimes for days.

As they struggle to cope, hoteliers say it is simply hard to do business without adequate water supply.

“No matter how good your food is, the question of hygiene comes in,” said Yeshey, an owner of a hotel. “We have gone to the concerned authorities several times and they are doing their best but no solution has been found yet,” added Yeshey.

“There is a pile of dishes to do but the taps are running dry,” said Bishnu Pradhan, another hotel owner. “Sometimes, there is no supply at all. Other times, there is, but it is barely enough,” added Bishnu Pradhan.

The Dzongkhag Municipal engineer, Aiman Limboo, says there is only one water source for Punakha. “But the population in the dzongkhag is on the rise, resulting in a water scarcity,” said the municipal official.

He added the source in Kabisa gets damaged during monsoon. Aiman Limboo shared they have been working day and night to repair the source at the earliest.

The Punakha municipal has also awarded a contract to construct another bore well. It is expected to be complete by end of this month.

There are also plans to come up with an infiltration gallery, which will be designed to help supply the town residents with filtered water from the river.