Khalatsho farmers hope for electric fencing

Jun 10, 2017

The constant raids by elephants and other wild animals in Khalatsho in Chhoekhorling Gewog, Pema Gatshel is forcing farmers to leave their fields fallow.

The people of Khalatsho, a village under Arden Chiwog near the border with Assam, grow maize and vegetables. But when its time to reap the fruits of their hard labour, wild animals raid their fields and often leave them with very less to harvest.

“That’s why people chose to leave their fields fallow,” said Sangay Dorji, the Tshogpa of Arden.

The villagers said it’s possible sometimes to guard their crops against other wild animals, but not against the wild elephants. “It’s too risky. We could lose our lives. So we just let it be,” said Pema Tshomo, a villager.

“There is nothing we can do. The wild animals eat everything,” added Pema Tshomo.

Lhaden, another villager shared that she and her husband spends most of their nights out in the fields as the harvest time nears. “The wild animals raid our crops at night,” said Lhaden. “Being out in the fields at night is scary but we don’t have any choice,” she added.

The villagers think an electric fencing would help them protect their crops against raids by wild animals.

Tshogpa Sangay Dorji is planning to push for a solar fencing for the village in the upcoming Gewog Tshogdu. “The village has a very small population, which makes it not eligible for electric fencing,” said the Tshogap.

“But we are hoping the government would provide electric fencing just for the cultivated fields,” he added.