Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graces launch of Bhutan-Thailand festival

Jun 10, 2017

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the opening ceremony of the first-ever Bhutan-Thailand Festival at the Youth Development Fund Multipurpose hall yesterday.

The festival, which is open from 9-11 June, celebrates the continued friendship, shared common spiritual heritage and growing areas of development cooperation between the two Kingdoms.

The launch was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, General Tanasak Patimapragorn, along with the Thai Minister for Tourism and Sports, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, the Vice Minister for Culture, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, and other officials from Thailand.

Foreign Minister Lyonpo Damcho Dorji, and Cabinet Ministers also attended the ceremony, accompanied by senior Bhutanese government officials.

The opening ceremony saw cultural show, depicting Thailand’s traditional dance and a demonstration of Thai martial arts, as well as a mask dance and contemporary dance performance by Bhutanese students.

The festival includes exhibitions showcasing areas of development cooperation between the two Kingdoms.

Cultural performances from the two countries, a food fair of traditional cuisines, and exhibitions of silk products, traditional arts, and agro products from the two countries, and Thai Boxing are part of the various activities at the festival.

Doctors from Thailand are also offering free medical Check-up at the Festival venue, for general, cancer, cardio, ENT, dental and medical counseling.

Also, during the opening ceremony, the Tourism Council of Bhutan and Tourism Authority of Thailand signed a Memorandum of Understanding for enhanced cooperation in Tourism between Bhutan and Thailand.

Similarly, a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in sports was signed between the Olympic Committees of Bhutan and Thailand.

Bhutan and Thailand established formal diplomatic relations in 1989, and relations have continued to gain strength due to the remarkable relations between the Royal Families, governments, and peoples, as well as the numerous areas of cooperation, between the two countries.