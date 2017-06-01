Monggar to get new landfill site

Jun 1, 2017

Monggar town will have a new landfill site soon. Located at Konbar, a few kilometers from the main town, the waste disposal site is likely to be ready for use by next month.

At present, the town residents dump their wastes at a landfill site in Tshokhor, Gyalpoizhing, which is 25 kilometers from the main town.

Until now, residents did not segregate wastes since they did not have a proper disposal site. But now with the new landfill site coming up, the wastes will be segregated before its taken to the disposal site.

Monggar Thromde Thuemi Namgay Dorji said the decision was made at a recent meeting among the dzongkhag, vegetable vendors and the residents.

The meeting also decided to carry on with the monthly cleaning campaigns. “In the previous years, we had committees to carry out monthly cleaning campaigns in the town,” said the Thromde Theumi. “We have agreed to keep the initiative going.”

An agreement was also reached to fine cattle owners if they let their cattle graze in the town area.

A survey conducted in 2015 found that Monggar town produces nearly one metric ton of waste every day.