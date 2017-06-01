1st group of Korean tourists arrive as Bhutan-Korea Friendship Offer begins

Jun 1, 2017

A total 208 tourists from South Korea arrived in the country today. They are the first group to visit the country under the Bhutan-Korea Friendship Offer.

The Tourism Council of Bhutan is expecting the friendship offer to attract not less than 5,000 Korean visitors. This is a significant increase from over 300 Korean tourists that Bhutan saw in the months of June, July and August last year.

The Bhutan-Korea Friendship Offer celebrates three decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Under this special offer, Korean nationals visiting Bhutan in the months of June, July and August will not have to pay the minimum daily package rate of US$ 200. Instead, they will just pay the government royalty of US$ 65 per person per night.

They can also avail 30 per cent discount on Drukair and Bhutan Airlines fares and 50 per cent discount in hotel charges among other offers.

Damcho Rinzin, the media spokesperson of the Tourism Council of Bhutan said such offers aimed at attracting tourists during the lean season are good for the guides as well. It means they do not have to remain idle during the off season.