Australian government terminates Nima Tshering’s scholarship

Jun 1, 2017

The Department of Education and Training of the Australian government has terminated the scholarship of a Bhutanese student, Nima Tshering.

Nima Tshering was a recipient of 2016 Endeavour Postgraduate Scholarship and was studying at the University of Melbourne. According to the department’s notice on termination, Nima Tshering’s scholarship was terminated on April 20.

It was based on the student’s breach of clause 14 of his Endeavour contract for misconduct and failure to comply with the laws of the host country.

The notice states that Nima Tshering was charged with the use of an optical device to offend in November last year and the Broadmeadows Magistrates Court in Melbourne convicted him in February this year.

The Department of Education and Training says Nima Tshering was given the opportunity to make a submission as to why the program should not terminate his scholarship in accordance with the terms and conditions of the program.

But he has failed to provide justification, said the department.