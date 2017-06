Police search for man’s body in Kurichhu

Jun 1, 2017

Police in Gyalpoizhing are still searching for the body of a 31–year-old tripper truck driver.

The deceased is believed to have been washed away by Kurichhu after the truck he was driving veered off the road near Kurizampa. The accident happened last Saturday.

The deceased was from Wengkhar in Monggar. He is survived by his wife and their child.