European Commission & Save the Children Norway gives € 575,000 for disaster management

May 27, 2017

The European Commission’s Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Department and Save the Children Norway provided 575 thousand Euros for the Comprehensive Disaster Management Project for Bhutan.

It was provided through Save the Children, Bhutan. The money will be used to strengthen disaster management system capacity at the national, district and school level.

Save the Children, Bhutan and the implementing partner agencies signed the memorandum of understanding today.