The 3rd Bhutan-India Friendship Tennis Championship underway

May 27, 2017

The 3rd Bhutan-India Friendship Tennis Championship began in Thimphu today. Seventy five men and women, including 23 players from India are participating in the tournament.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Jaideep Sarkar.

The tournament is played in three categories: singles for men and women, doubles for men, and veterans.

Sponsored by the India-Bhutan Foundation, the tournament will have its finale on June 4.