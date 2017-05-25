Philooma’s green chillies to be available from September

Fresh green chillies from Philooma Chiwog under Orong Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar will hit the market in September this year.

Farmers are expecting to fetch Nu 300 for a kilogramme of chilli.

After the country banned the import of chillies since July 2016, villagers there started cultivating more chillies.

Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority imposed the ban after finding high residue of pesticide in the imported chillies.

Chilli is one of the main sources of cash income for the Philooma residents. This time, farmers cultivated chilli saplings in about 50 acres of land. Last year they planted saplings only on 20 acres of land.

“We cleared the bushes and sowed chilli seeds on the slopes,”said Kota Tshering, a local resident, adding that they are expecting to sell the produce in the village, schools and in Dewathang town.

According to the Gewog Agriculture Officer, the Chiwog produced 8 metric tonnes of chilles last year.

However, farmers are aiming to produce more than 15 metric tonnes of chilles this year.