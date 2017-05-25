Police detains 14 for their alleged involvement in gambling

Thimphu Police apprehended 14 people including a woman for their suspected involvement in gambling this month.

Police officials seized some cash and cards from the suspects.

The officials said public are now well aware that gambling is illegal practice in the country. Thus, they inform police as and when they discover people engaged in the unlawful game.

Police added that gambling is a penal offence and the suspects will be prosecuted before the court of law once the investigation is complete.