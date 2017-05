Man gets 9-year jail term for rape

May 24, 2017

Trongsa district court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to nine years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The incident took place in November last year. While the man claimed the act was consensual, the court ruled it a rape in accordance with the Penal Code of Bhutan.

Being in a sexual relationship with someone aged 12 to 18 constitutes rape. The penal code specifically describes it as a rape of a child.