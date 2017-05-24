Deteriorating folk songs and dances in Drayangs, a concern: NC

May 24, 2017

Dilution of performing arts in Drayangs has been a concern as most of these entertainment centres perform modern and foreign songs and dancers wear modified national dress.

The issue came up at the National Council during the presentation of review report on cultural heritage of Bhutan where ‘performing arts’ is one of the components.

A study by the Council’s social and cultural affairs committee found that developed urban areas have more Drayangs compared to towns in other Dzongkhags. And they are often blamed for the deterioration of traditional folk songs and dances.

Some members expressed doubt over the employment opportunity, it provides to youth.

“Do we really need Drayangs? One way it is useful for those who genuinely provide the employment opportunity to our youths,” said Chhukha MP Pema Tenzin. “But on the other hand we do not see Drayang serving any tangible purpose to the community. Some of these places are not too friendly.”

Others felt it has brought societal discord.

“I doubt if these centres actually provide the job opportunity. These places are often shunned by the society for the reasons they very well know and it has garnered negative picture,” said Trongsa NC Member, Tharchen.

While on the contrary, Council members said Luyang performers are found performing mostly traditional Bhutanese songs and mask dances with formal and complete attires.

However, the mask dances they perform at times, such as Drametse Ngacham and Shazam Cham, compromise on the minimum number of required performers as well as the choreography, by drastically shortening them.

There are 48 Drayangs in the country, with Thimphu topping the list with 13 Drayangs. Ten Dzongkhags do not have Drayang currently.