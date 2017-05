600 Bhutanese attend rituals in Canberra

May 24, 2017

Dorji Lopen of the Central Monastic Body presided over religious rituals in Canberra, Australia recently. Over 600 Bhutanese attended the ceremony.

Dorji Lopen is on a 17-day tour, upon the request of Bhutanese studying and living in Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia-Bhutan Association of Canberra has put up a proposal, through Dorji Lopen to the Central Monastic Body, to construct a Buddhist Temple in Canberra.