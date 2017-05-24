Phuentshogling’s Business community sensitised on food safety

May 24, 2017

In an effort to provide and trade healthy food in Phuentshogling, Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA) conducted a day-long awareness programme yesterday.

The programme on biosafety, biosecurity and food safety was held since Phuentshogling, being the border town, has high risk of food safety issues.

Over 200 shopkeepers, hoteliers, restaurant owners, meat vendors and dairy farm owners underwent the training, which they said was helpful.

“It is important we feed our customers with healthy food. I will let my staff follow it strictly,” said one of the participants, Karma Tshering Dorji.

“I learnt the importance of expiry dates of the products,” said another participant Tshering Yangzom adding that they were also taught on various ways of storing items.

BAFRA officials also presented the consequence of illegal trade in the country. According to them, one cannot even bring in saplings from across the borders without their knowledge. “We should understand the risk associated like biological, chemical and physical of the products. These are all involved in the chain of food safety,” said the Office-In-Charge of BAFRA, Phuntsho. “People should know what food safety is. It starts from farm to fork.”

Similar programme was conducted at Gaeddu and Chhukha last week. BAFRA officials also inspected the shops, restaurants and hotels in the town.