Female leopard rescued

May 23, 2017

Wildlife Rescue team has rescued a 4-year-old female common leopard earlier this morning from Phobjikha Central School in Wangdue Phodrang.

The leopard was found trapped in a snare. No injury was reported and the animal was released in the forest.

The common leopard is a main leopard species in the country. It is found both in hot and cold climates.