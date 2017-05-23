Bhutan gets additional funds of over Nu 1.9B from India

May 23, 2017

The Government of India handed over cheques worth over Nu 1.9B to Bhutan today.

The grant will be used for the infrastructure development in Samtse College of Education, Jigme Namgyel Polytechnic, and College of Science and Technology in Phuentshogling.

The funds will also help in budgetary support for the introduction of third-batch of small development project.

The Indian government has released over Nu 30B to the royal government for the implementation of 11th Five Year Plan, so far. Its overall commitment for the plan is Nu 45B.